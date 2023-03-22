HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board accepted the resignation of the district’s school police officer.
At directors recent meeting, Kent Bernier’s withdrawal from the position, effective April 6, was approved.
Board members authorized advertising the position and contracting with the district’s security company for an additional armed guard to provide the service in place of a school police officer for the remainder of the school year at the rate approved in the contract between the school district and the company.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger called the action “a contingency.”
“We will advertise the position. When we get applications, the person the board approves will have to take a week-long school resource officer training. The only training available in Pennsylvania is (the second week of May),” he said
He said the timing of the training may not allow enough days to get a replacement trained and working prior to the end of the current school year.
“We will continue to search to find the right match for the district. The goal is to have the officer ready to start by the new school year,” he explained.
Directors also approved the resignation of secondary vocational agriculture Instructor Brooke Tanner, effective July 31, and advertising the position.