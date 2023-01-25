HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved extending several offers of employment at its recent meeting.
Carolyn Davidson was approved to fill an elementary teaching position with a Master’s degree Step 1 level as per the contract between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
During his report, district Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported the district is still seeking a special education instructor, but it is an additional position. “All current positions are filled,” he explained.
Directors also authorized employing Christopher Davidson as the head varsity football coach.
Resignations were accepted from history club co-advisors Kristie Buell and Joan Kephart; and football teams’ clock operator Chris Sherkel. Permission was given to advertise for a football clock operator.
The board approved a three-year agreement with the American Red Cross for health and physical education Instructor Kenise Buck to offer first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation training for students age 16 and older at a cost of $36 per certificate.
The purchase of a camera to complete the district’s security camera system upgrade from Keystone Fire and Security, Allentown, was authorized by the board. The cost, $22,341, will be paid with the district’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief to improve health and safety of students and employees.
The board also heard the district’s elementary school has been selected to receive an America250PA Keystone Classroom Visit on Wednesday, May 10.
Elementary Principal Dr. Tracie Tomasko said students in kindergarten through grade four will hear a special presentation by an age-appropriate historical reenter, storyteller, mascot or local celebrity in preparation for the state to help the nation celebrate its 250th anniversary.