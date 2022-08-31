HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Elementary Parent-Teacher-Organization has planned a seasonal activity designed to bring elementary and high school students together.
Friday, Sept. 30, the PTO will host a tailgate prior to the Moshannon Valley Black Knights home football game with Juanita Valley. The tailgate will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. near the elementary school’s playground.
PTO Vice President Kristen Natalie said for several years the PTO has wanted to plan an engaging event to help build students’ awareness and interest in district activities.
“The idea of a tailgate has been talked about for several years at our PTO meetings as a way to engage school families in events. Given the location of the district’s stadium and the elementary school, we thought a tailgate was a great way to engage the school community for a fun event,” she said.
Natalie provided details about the activity.
“The tailgate will be free for all Moshannon Valley Elementary School students and their families. There will be snow cones, snacks and music provided by the PTO as well as face painting by the Moshannon Valley cheerleaders. Each elementary child and parent attending will receive a ticket to the football game, sponsored by the school district. Each elementary student will receive a ticket to redeem for a free box of popcorn and hot dog, sponsored by the Moshannon Valley Booster Club, during the football game. An area of the stadium next to the Moshannon Valley band will be sectioned off for elementary students and their families to sit together and enjoy the football game.”
Natalie noted, “PTO is really excited about building a connection between the two levels. It’s always encouraging to see how much elementary students look up to the high school students. This also may give the high school students the understanding that they really are positive role models who can help influence the younger students.”
Recommended Video
PTO hopes the experience will leave a lasting impression on the elementary students and their families, she said.
“We want elementary students and their families to see how much fun extracurricular activities are and what may be available to them as future Knights and Damsels. We have a great group of students in the high school who are involved in many extracurricular activities. They are fantastic positive role models for the elementary students to look up to. The high school students work hard, and PTO recognizes this. We are hoping to lead the school and the community in showing support for their efforts. We want to encourage all the district’s students to be proud of their school and their family members who participate in extracurricular activities and encourage them to be active throughout their school careers,” she explained.
Natalie said PTO is sponsoring the event, along with other activities throughout the school year, using monies garnered from previous fundraisers and donations from the community.
“We really want the district’s faculty and staff and students to feel supported by the Moshannon Valley Elementary PTO. We are hopeful parents and family members will consider joining the organization. We are always looking for school board approved volunteers to assist with activities that take place during the school day including Santa’s Workshop, fall and spring bookfairs, assistance with preparing for events, and help preparing and implementing fundraising incentives. Without the support from volunteers, it becomes more difficult to show our support and let the PTO be known,” Natalie said.
Elementary Principal Dr. Tracie Tomasko said she wanted to thank the PTO and district athletic Director Tom Webb for their collaboration on making the event happen.
The PTO meets on the second Monday of each month during the school year, August through May, except during December. Meetings are at 6:30 p.m. in the elementary school’s cafeteria.
In addition to Natalie, the officers are President Kelli Jones, co-Treasurers Laura Mihalko and Melissa Elensky and Secretary Staci Kephart.