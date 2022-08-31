HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Elementary Parent-Teacher-Organization has planned a seasonal activity designed to bring elementary and high school students together.

Friday, Sept. 30, the PTO will host a tailgate prior to the Moshannon Valley Black Knights home football game with Juanita Valley. The tailgate will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. near the elementary school’s playground.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos