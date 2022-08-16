HOUTZDALE — Although school districts across the state are struggling to fill staffing positions, several Moshannon Valley parents suggested the district’s educators and staff resigning their positions is the fault of the district’s administration.
Linde and Richard Collingwood of Ginter, Allison Jacoby and Ashley Ball Custred spoke during public comment at Monday’s board meeting.
They were part of an approximately 20-member contingent. The meeting was moved to the high school auditorium because the board was unsure of how many residents to expect.
Linde Collingwood said those speaking belong to a more than 300-member Facebook community, Making Changes at Mo Valley, who share their concerns online about the district.
She said Moshannon Valley has had a higher percentage of staff resign than surrounding districts and stated she believes that is because of a hostile work environment and little to no assistance or guidance from the administration.
She also alleged the district allowed several instructors with unsavory behavior to resign quietly, and said an instructor who participated in a whistle-blower lawsuit had to leave their job because they were threatened by administration.
Richard Collingwood said he believes the district has allowed the administration to use flawed methods and has covered up a pattern of administration making poor decisions in choosing staff.
“The board must open a line of communication with the staff and have a reporting system for them without fear of reprisal,” he said.
Jacoby said she is happy to hear most of the district’s staffing positions have been filled, but said she believes it is a short-term fix until teachers have a work environment where they thrive and are paid salaries similar to surrounding districts.
She also suggested the board needs to take back the hiring process from administration and allow directors, parents and students to be part of the interview procedure.
No members of the board addressed the statements made during public comment period, but Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “There has been much information shared in recent weeks, and the district has had the opportunity to confirm several important pieces of information. There was discussion about the state police and we were pleased to learn from Sgt. Michael Gray that there are no investigations of any kind involving Moshannon Valley School District, current staff or recent former staff,” he said.
“There was also discussion about the district’s special education department. After meeting with the state Department of Education’s regional liaison Shannon Eye, the district was informed no families have contacted the department. Eye stated in her opinion, ‘there were no evident concerns for PDE.’”
He said Eye also expressed her pleasure that Moshannon Valley School Directors had approved an independent curriculum audit for the kindergarten through grade 12 special education department, and an independent audit for the district’s multi-tier system of support program that provides additional supports for the special education students.
“Information suggested administration targets or retaliates against staff members. It should be understood all of the district’s professional staff members, support staff members and custodial staff members are part of unions. It there were any type of hostile environment between staff and administration, the union’s leadership would be informed and procedures for grievances would be followed according to their various contracts,” Zesiger said.
“During my past seven years as superintendent, the district has not had any grievances filed for this type of behavior against any administrative team member. As a matter of fact, trust between the school district, school board and union members has resulted in several early bird contract agreements — not something that happens in adverse relationship situations,” Zesiger explained.
He added that in regard to personnel situations, the district follows school policy, state law, cooperates with all law enforcement agencies, if pertinent, and follows the advice of the district’s solicitor.
“Our goal is to have the absolute best staff possible for the district’s students,” Zesiger noted.
Zesiger said if district residents and student families are interested in the district’s progress, there are a number of upcoming opportunities for them to become involved. Beginning in late October or early November, work will get underway on a 15-month planning process required to create several state-mandated plans. The district’s three-year comprehensive plan, three-year special education plan, the five-year college and career readiness plan and a three-year technology plan must be completed between the fall of 2022 and winter of 2023.
“State law requires the committees working on these plans to include students, staff members, board directors, families, community members and business representatives. In the past, the district has sent an invitation to participate to every family and just like the two previous planning period, the district hopes to have a committee of 40-50 or more people to provide input in determining the district’s goals, initiatives and direction for the future,” Zesiger said.
He ended by thanking the board for its hard work and dedication to the district and encouraged parents to become involved.
“The district looks forward to working together. It will always be the people, not the programs, who move Moshannon Valley School District forward.”