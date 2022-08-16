MOSHANNON VALLEY BOARD SPEAKER
Resident Linde Collingwood spoke to the Moshannon Valley School Board Monday concerning the working conditions and treatment of the district’s educators and staff.

HOUTZDALE — Although school districts across the state are struggling to fill staffing positions, several Moshannon Valley parents suggested the district’s educators and staff resigning their positions is the fault of the district’s administration.

Linde and Richard Collingwood of Ginter, Allison Jacoby and Ashley Ball Custred spoke during public comment at Monday’s board meeting.

