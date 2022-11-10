HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Elementary School paid tribute to the contributions of service men and women in the annual Veterans Day program held Thursday at the school.
“This is an exciting event for our school as this is our first full program since the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted,” Instructor Laura Milhalko said. She said the program has been in place for approximately 10 years. “By having this program, the school is giving students an authentic experience. Many of them have relatives or friends who have or are serving in the military. They can relate to this. For those that don’t know veterans or aren’t aware of their service this is a learning experience and an opportunity for them to say thank you and pay their respects.”
Milhalko, who organized the program, provided the welcome to students and guests.
The program began outside at the flag pole near the entrance to the elementary school with the pledge to the American flag and singing of the national anthem by Moshannon Valley High School Junior Olivia Williams.
The Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School marching band, under the direction of Director Charlie Gambino, performed “Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Marches of the Armed Forces.”
Members of the honor guard of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Stephen F. Kandrach Post 6321 of Smithmill provided a gun salute and performed taps.
The group then moved into the new elementary gymnasium for the remainder of the program — passing by a veteran’s wall of honor. Veterans who attended, at the request of the school, introduced themselves to the student body noting the military branch they served in and the number of years they served.
The school’s elementary chorus, under the direction of Instructor Dalton Condon, performed “My Country Tis of Thee” and “You’re a Grand Old Flag.”
The guest speaker was Robin Bowser, coordinator for the local effort of Wreaths Across America. Bowser provided details about the distribution of the wreaths of remembrance that veterans’ graves at the Beulah Cemetery, Ramey. The cemetery is one of only 3,100 cemeteries in the United States that participate in the event.
The 2022 Wreaths Across America event will be held Saturday, Dec. 17 at noon. The public is welcome to view the wreaths being placed and hear each veteran’s name read aloud.
To close the ceremony, sixth grade Instructor Alan Wonderling performed the song, “Arlington” by Trace Adkins by Mihalko. Students filed out of the gymnasium past the veterans and were given the opportunity to wave or thank them if they wanted to.
A catered breakfast was provided for guests by the school’s Parent-Teacher Organization.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told The Progress, “The Veterans Day program at Moshannon Valley holds a special place, I think because every year we graduate students into active duty. Knowing that, it is always close to our hearts. This is our opportunity to recognize that service and sacrifice, to say thank you, and to show the respect that veterans deserve every day. Our elementary staff, in particular Mrs. Mihalko, really works hard to put together an event that recognizes servicemen and women, has an educational component, and displays the district’s pride and appreciation.”