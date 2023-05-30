HOUTZDALE –A young Moshannon Valley Elementary School student desired his classmates to witness history and set about a plan to make it happen.
Ian Harnish and his sixth grade classmates recently traveled to the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville through his efforts.
The monument is a tribute to the lives of the 40 passengers and crew aboard Flight 93 who thwarted an attack on Sept. 11, 2001 on the U.S. Capitol at Washington D.C.
“Last year when I was in fifth grade I had to do a report about 9-11. I researched the events that happened and was very interested to learn about the plane crash in Pennsylvania and what led up to it,” Harnish said, adding he previously visited the memorial and believed it to be a worthwhile encounter.
He decided to try to make the important educational experience for both himself and his fellow students a reality.
He said he made a speech to the school’s Parent-Teacher organization about assisting with funding for transportation for the trip. The PTO, while supportive, said it was unable to help because it had already committed funds for other class trips and activities.
Harnish said he was not discouraged and began to look to other groups who might provide financial aid. “I wrote letters to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion and Lowes of Clearfield asking for financial help to pay for the busing. They made it happen. I was very glad.”
The memorial provided an educational grant to pay for the costs associated with visiting the memorial.
The class and its teachers visited May 10 where they met with one of the park’s rangers who took them on a guided tour of the memorial and the groups and related the story of how the memorial developed. “It was very cool,” Harnish said, “It’s an important part of American history and I was really glad we could all go.”
Sixth grade class Adviser Kristi Bakaysa said, “It is exciting to have a student that is so interested in history that he wanted to have his classmates have this experience. The students really enjoyed the trip. I asked them what they thought about the trip, after they returned and the comments I received back from them were that they found it to be very informative and that they wished to have had more time to explore. The students, who were born after 2001, said they were aware of the twin towers in New York but did not know about the plane crash in Pennsylvania.
Bakaysa said to prepare for the trip, Teacher Josh Wyant had them write down what they knew about Flight 93. “He then discussed with them about what happened and why it happened. In English/language arts, Teacher Alan Wonderling, had students watch videos about the park and then they talked about the monuments and what they represent.
Elementary Principal Dr. Tracie Tomasko said she is very proud of Harnish and his determination to get funding in place to pay for the transportation portion of the trip.
Harnish said he hopes the trip would become an annual event for the sixth grade classes at Moshannon Valley Elementary School.