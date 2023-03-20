HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s drama club invites the community to attend its upcoming performance of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
Performances will be held at the high school auditorium Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, beginning at 7 p.m., both evenings, with a final performance Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m.
The cast, both human and enchanted, features 30 students as well as students from fifth and sixth grade as wolves.
Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 18. The doors will open 30 minutes prior to the start of each show.
“Beauty and the Beast” is based on the academy award-winning animated feature from Disney. The stage version includes all of the songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including best musical.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed to remain cursed for all eternity.
This “tale as old as time” is a great opportunity to bring the entire community together for this classic tale. The drama club hopes to see the community there.