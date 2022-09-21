HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board would like to hear details about how a renewable energy project could benefit the school district.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told directors earlier this week the district had received an inquiry from SolarStone concerning the possibility of leasing 35 acres of district-owned property for a period of 35 years.
The information noted the project would help reduce energy alliances and create jobs.
According to information on its website, the company is a solar-based development company, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. It has more than 25 years of renewable energy development experience, both domestic and international, and has developed solar, wind, and hydro energy.
Zesiger said he was uncertain, and therefore opted to gauge the board’s feelings on the topic before taking any action.
Board President Cassandra Kitko said she was not opposed, but expressed reservations about the extent of the agreement and the remnants once the project concludes.
“I am concerned about length of the lease, also the possibility that a project like this could become an eyesore,” she explained.
Director Nathan Dotts noted Penn State University has shifted its dependance from fossil fuels to other renewable types.
“PSU has several. I’d estimate there is about a 50 percent push in growth in that direction,” he said. He said he too would be interested in hearing some additional information about what is possible.
The board asked Zesiger to obtain some information from several companies and report back at a future meeting.