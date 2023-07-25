HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board was updated on rolling out a multi-tiered system of support for elementary students beginning with the coming school year.
In her report at the board’s recent meeting, elementary Principal Dr. Tracie Tomasko told directors, “In response to the special education program review by Global Special Education Associates and Curriculum Management Solutions Inc.’s audit findings and recommendations, the elementary school is excited to adopt a multi-tiered system of supports framework for instruction and curriculum approaches for all students in kindergarten through grade six.”
The system of supports is a framework used to identify students who are not achieving at benchmark levels. That data is used to make informed decisions about what supports can help them achieve a level of expected performance, Tomasko said.
The district’s framework will include a structure to place students into various levels of support based on their needs.
In addition to implementing a new reading curriculum, the elementary school will partner with several reading materials companies, the state Department of Education and the state’s Training and Technical Assistance Network for enhanced core reading instruction for students.
Tomasko said professional development will be going on throughout the coming school year to support teachers during the implementation of the programs.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district is enthusiastic about getting the new programs into place. “We are excited about getting this all place and bringing it to fruition,” he said.
Earlier this year, Holly Kaptain of Curriculum Management Solutions outlined for directors five findings from the companies study. “None of these things are quick fixes. We want to improve what we are going about doing every day, getting things to work better and more efficiently — not a silver bullet approach,” Kaptain explained.