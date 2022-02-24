HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board’s finance committee reviewed expected income for the 2022-23 budget prior to Monday’s meeting.
The board expects revenue totaling $16,993,577 next year. The breakdown of that figure includes $3,847,400 from local sources, $11,427,177 from the state and $1,719,000 from federal sources.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reminded directors the federal share of the budget contains $1.4 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding with the remaining ESSERS funds carried over to the 2023-24 spending plan.
“After next year we will return to a $15 million income school,” Zesiger said.
He said the district is currently determining how it will spend the ESSERS funds noting some of it is already determined such as monies to make up for students loss of learning and coping with COVID-19, “We are not going to create any salaried positions or any expense with reoccurring costs,” he added.
Local revenue totals include $2,700,000 in real estate tax revenue, $250,000 in delinquent real estate taxes, $64,000 in per capita and real estate transfer taxes, $580,000 in earned income tax and $195,000 in IDEA 911/619.
The state income the district expects to receive next year is made up of $7,400,000 in basic education funding, $216,577 in Ready to Learn block grant funds; $900,000 in special education monies; $720,000 in transportation subsidies; $325,600 in property tax relief and $1,300,000 in retirement subsidies.
Federal revenue breaks down to $1,461,000 in ESSERS funds for 2022-23 and 2023-24, $300,000 for Title I, $30,000 for Title IIA, $23,000 for Title IV and $60,000 for ACCESS.
No increase in property tax millage is recommended.
The board’s finance committee will review expenses planned for the 2022-23 budget at the March 21 meeting. The committee will meet at 6:30 p.m.