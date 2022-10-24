HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board was again questioned about why it does not conduct exit interviews with employees withdrawing from district employment.
Resident Kim Nixon of Houtzdale spoke during the board’s recent meeting.
“I am confounded by your lack of curiosity. Twenty-five percent of the school’s staff has left, and no one is questioning this?”
Nixon said she believes the problem is the district’s administration failing to treat employees with the respect their positions deserve, and expressed her concerns that staff members who question policies experience retaliation.
Nixon said she believes the board is not investigating why staff is resigning because they don’t believe there is a problem. She asked the board to consider conducting confidential exit interviews.
“If the picture painted by the administration is accurate, then it should be confirmed,” Nixon said.
Board President Cassandra Kitko told Nixon said had contacted nine employees who recently left district employment.
“Six of them returned my calls. Not one of them told me the reason they left was retaliation. I received all kinds of answers. They moved. They got a job closer to home. They got their dream job,” Kitko said. “You asked me to do my job. I did that. I got the feedback. I don’t think you’re making this up, but these were not the results I heard,” Kitko continued.
Nixon said she still believes if the exit interviews are conducted by the board, it would have an opportunity to speak directly with the employee who is leaving and have an opportunity to ask questions.