HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board hired two new teachers at a recent special meeting.
Directors authorized extending offers of employment to Joshua Wyant as an elementary instructor and Airel Stone as a special education teacher. Wyant will receive salary and benefits in keeping with Step 1 bachelor’s degree and Stone, a Step 1 master’s degree as per the current collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Directors accepted a resignation from elementary instructor Samantha Sanker. The school district is reserving the right for a 60-day hold making Sanker’s last day on or before Feb. 25.
Alison Jacoby was added to the district’s volunteer list.