HOUTZDALE — At Moshannon Valley School Board’s recent meeting, directors approved extending offers of employment to two instructors who will teach the summer driver’s education behind-the-wheel course.
Eric Duriancik and Roy O. Warlow III will be offered the position that will not exceed 150 hours each. Their salaries will be set using the contract currently in place between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
At the board’s April meeting, Superintendent John Zesiger said the future of both components of the program, driver’s education and behind the wheel training, are uncertain because of the difficulty in obtaining instructors.
Zesiger reported, “We have come to a precipice in regards to driver’s education. It is getting tougher to offer the driving portion of the course.”
The former employee who had instructed the driving portion of the course left the district for other employment and others who were certified to teach behind-the-wheel were not interested.
Zesiger said even though the district received applicants to teach the summer behind-the-wheel training, the program’s future could still be unpredictable.
“The two instructors for summer driving will allow the district’s summer program to continue for the 2022-23 school year. However at this time, I cannot make any long term predictions, but it will allow our program to remain in place next year,” he said.