HOUTZDALE — After earlier concerns that the district might be starting out the 2022-23 school year with limited staff due to resignations of district employees, it seems Moshannon Valley School District has only a few personnel positions left to fill.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “The district will pretty much have a full group to start, but does have a science teacher that we are holding at this time. A biology teacher is still needed. The district is still also looking for a psychologist and a personal care aide,” he said.
The board held a brief special meeting Tuesday to hire two instructors and accept a resignation.
Directors authorized extending offers of employment to Amber McNamara and Rachel Dunlap as elementary instructors. Their salaries and benefits will be in accordance with the collective bargaining agreement between the Moshannon Valley Education Association and the district. Both positions begin immediately.
The board accepted the resignation of Marguerite Frank as Title I reading specialist. Zesiger said the position will not be advertised because a current teacher with certification is prepared to step into the Title I position.