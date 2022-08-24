HOUTZDALE — After earlier concerns that the district might be starting out the 2022-23 school year with limited staff due to resignations of district employees, it seems Moshannon Valley School District has only a few personnel positions left to fill.

Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, “The district will pretty much have a full group to start, but does have a science teacher that we are holding at this time. A biology teacher is still needed. The district is still also looking for a psychologist and a personal care aide,” he said.

