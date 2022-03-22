HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District continues to work on the issue of chronic absenteeism among high school students.
Prior to the pandemic in February 2020, the district held a town hall meeting to explore options to encourage students to attend school regularly and to combat an higher than average truancy rate, the district was experiencing at that time.
During 2018-19 school year, the district had a daily student attendance rate in the high school that was approximately 10 percent lower than the state average.
At Monday’s meeting, high school Principal Kris Albright reported the school district recently sent a letter to update parents on their children’s school attendance status at the 112 day mark of the 180 day school year.
Parents of students who had a six-percent and higher absence rate during school days were notified. Of the current enrollment, 157 students met this threshold.
Albright said, “The chronic absenteeism rate is missing 10 percent of the enrolled school days, or 18 days.”
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district had hoped the county’s Children and Youth Services department would be able to assist, but it recently learned case workers do not make contact with a student’s family for an intervention until 20 school days have been missed.
He said this is because the agency is currently experiencing low staffing numbers and higher amounts of cases.
“That hurts us and it doesn’t look good for the district. It’s definitely something we are fighting. I am hoping the addition of the social worker will help this,” Zesiger said.
In the new business portion of the board meeting, directors approved extending an offer of employment to Katrina Mock as a licensed social worker at an annual salary of $44,000 for 243 contractual days. Her benefits will be determined by her Act 93 compensation and benefits plan.