HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board heard plans for an Eagle Scout project at the high school for outdoor seating.
At the board’s recent meeting Landon Buck of Boy Scout Troop 57, who is also a Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School student, shared plans to create additional outdoor seating.
Buck plans to install four picnic tables situated on a concrete pad to provide additional seating outside the high school’s cafeteria.
District Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the project will build on a project that begin there a couple years ago.
“Two years ago we added a concrete patio and outdoor seating with grant funds, and this Eagle Scout project will expand that seating area by about 450 square feet,” he explained.
Buck told the board he wanted to give back to the school district.
“I take great pride in being part of this school district. I want to give back to my school.”
He said his goal is to raise $5,000 through sales of barbecued chicken and ribs tickets to pay for materials and supplies to pour a concrete pad and build four tables.