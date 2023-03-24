HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board was updated on the findings of a curriculum study by Curriculum Management Solutions.
Last year the district contracted with the company to evaluate the makeup and delivery of its social studies, science and special education curriculums and make recommendations for improvements.
Holly Kaptain reviewed data with the board. She said the study examined the curriculum system and how well the school district establishes coordinated, valid and comprehensive curriculum to guide teaching and learning.
Curriculum, student work samples and classroom visits were used to make the determinations, she said.
Kaptain reported there were five findings from the study. “None of these things are quick fixes. We want to improve what we are going about doing every day, getting things to work better and more efficiently — not a silver bullet approach,” Kaptain explained.
“Moshannon Valley does have a lot of good things already in place and it should continue to move forward with those,” she added.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district would begin working in August on its special education program — one of the recommendations from the review.
“We will have the leadership team build a new multi-tier system of learning so that it can be rolled out in the fall. That will help a lot of things this survey said the district needed to work on. We already had the parts in place, we just needed to pull them together,” he explained.
Zesiger said an executive summary of the report would be published on the school district’s website.
He said if the full report were published, some viewers may be able to determine specific instructors or students.
In related matters, the board approved a professional development consulting contract with Dr. Jeri Thompson to provide training, coaching and instruction for English and language arts instructors for the 2023-24 school year. The cost, $43,506, will be paid for with grant funds.
Also authorized was continuing with Global Special Education Associates to provide professional development, training and consulting on the district’s system of multi-tiered support program for the 2023-24 school year. The cost, $34,928, will also be paid with grant funds.