HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School’s principal reported at the school board’s recent meeting about efforts to combat chronic absenteeism among students.
Principal Kris Albright said, “Maintaining regular student attendance continues to be a focus at the high school.”
Albright told directors a round of letters were sent to students’ homes in regards to any student who had an absence rate of 10 percent or higher during the first 45 days of school. He said a total of 61 students met the threshold.
“Some of these students went on approved educational trips, but they are still counted. This is meant to inform parents and encourage consistent attendance,” he added.
A second letter updating the information will be sent out at the beginning of December.
The district is continuing efforts to encourage students to attend school regularly.
Prior to the Covid pandemic in February 2020, the district held a town hall meeting to explore options to encourage students to attend school consistently and to combat an higher than average truancy rate that the district was experiencing at that time.