HOUTZDALE — Driver’s education classes and behind-the-wheel training for high school students may be phased out at Moshannon Valley School District.
At the school board’s recent meeting, Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger reported, “We have come to a precipice in regards to driver’s education. It is getting tougher to offer the driving portion of the course.”
Zesiger said the employee who had instructed the driving portion of the course has left the district for other employment and although several other employees are certified to teach it, they are not interested in training students to drive.
“We will advertise (for an instructor),” Zesiger told directors, but noted he is not hopeful the district will be able to secure an employee.
“(Without the employee) our students will be unable to get the drive time during school, so we will have to eliminate the class portion.”
Zesiger said the driver’s education course is still included in the curriculum offerings for the 2022-23 school year.
“It is possible we would have to eliminate it and possibly move to a driving company.”
He said the instructor must be certified to teach.
“We are trying to put out feelers with the staff. We also are checking to see if neighboring school districts have someone who could do it,” he noted.
Board President Cassandra Kitko said parents do like the district to offer the training because then their students who pass are offered a discount on their vehicle insurance.
Zesiger said the board will further discuss the matter after the district determines its options.
“Driver’s training may have to leave the instructional day. We will also have to check insurance requirements if we get someone from outside of the school district,” he explained.