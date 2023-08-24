HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board created a Dean of Students position and selected an employee to fill it.
At the board’s recent meeting, directors approved extending an offer of employment to the district’s athletic Director Thomas Webb to serve in the position. He will receive an annual stipend of $10,000 and work in the position three periods per day.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told The Progress, the board did not elect to replace its assistant high school principal following the withdrawal of Darrin Ricciotti who left to serve as the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s assistant principal. The Dean of Students was created to provide part-time additional support to high school administrators, he said.
Zesiger noted the position will be overseen by secondary Principal Kris Albright. “Students in grades seven through 12 will be served in a leadership capacity in regards to the administration of school activities and programs, including student conduct and discipline. The position will have no staff evaluation or observations responsibilities,” he said.
Duties of the Dean of Students can include but will not be limited to advancing and administering disciplinary procedures, in accordance with the district’s policies and state laws.
Webb will also receive referrals, confer or meet with students, parents, families, teachers, community agencies or law enforcement in response or to resolve parent, student or staff concerns or complaints regarding student contact.
Also he will supervise students while they are on campus, monitor them during lunch, in-between academic periods and during other activities.
Instructing students on appropriate behavior, disciplining students in accordance to established guidelines and monitoring and organizing attendance requirements including preparing letters, calling families, attending meetings as needed in regards to absent or tardy students will be among his duties. He will work with district administrators to provide leadership on improving student attendance improvement.
Webb will also be required to maintain required digital and hard copy records sufficient for mandated state and federal audits.