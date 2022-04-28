HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board conducted a number of items of business at its recent meeting.
Directors extended an offer of employment to Roger McGarry as a full-time custodian. His salary and benefits will be set by the current contract with the district’s support staff union.
Creation of a Polar Bear Club student organization was approved by the board. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the purpose of the group will be community service. The group hopes to host a polar plunge fundraising event.
Directors accepted resignations from assistant eighth grade football Coach Derick Jones and approved advertising to fill the position.
The board renewed the management contract with the district’s food service provider, Nutrition Inc., for the 2022-23 school year. Next year’s budget for food service includes state revenue of $445,308.44. District expenses are $89,398.77, and department expenses are $412,622.74, creating a deficit of $56,713.07. Directors approved the purchase of a pizza oven at $15,000.
The board approved an occupational therapy service agreement from July 2022 to July 2024 with Penn Highlands Healthcare. The rate for occupational therapy services is $68 per hour. It also approved an agreement for the same time period with Penn Highlands Healthcare to provide physical therapy services at a rate of $90 per hour.
A proposal was accepted from CJAWS Inc., Ebensburg to operate the district’s state informational management system at a rate of $60 per hour for an estimated 150 hours per year but not to exceed 200 hours.
The board heard work will begin in early June to remove the auxiliary gymnasium floor and replace it.
Zesiger said, “There is an issue with the new gym floor caused by water damage due to errors by one of the project’s subcontractors. As a result, the entire floor will be replaced this summer. We involved our insurance carrier because of both the cost, roughly $144,000, and to move the process quickly to resolution. Other insurance companies from several vendors were involved as well. It is unfortunate, but at the end of the day, the district paid for a new floor and that is what will be delivered, it has just taken a little longer to get there. In the meantime, the existing floor is safe and usable for both athletics and gym classes. The work is scheduled to begin removal and replacement as soon as school is out for the year.”