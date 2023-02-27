HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved the contractor for the project to improve the drainage on the baseball and softball fields.
Dave Roman Excavating of Reynoldsville had the low proposal with a bid of $138,205.
Last year, the board entered into a contract with Stiffler McGraw, Hollidaysburg, to oversee the design for the work that would upgrade the drainage system of both fields. The district also learned state permitting had to be secured before the work commenced.
Principal Kris Albright reported on the cyber school enrollment for the second semester. He said there are currently two kindergarten, second, sixth and eighth grade students; none from first, third and fifth grades; one from fourth grade; four from seventh, ninth and 12th grade; and five from 10th and 11th grade.
The board also heard its finance committee report it has begun work on the proposed 2023-24 school year budget. Projected revenue was reviewed. The committee’s next meetings are Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. when it will look at proposed expenses and Monday, April 17 when the committee will review the tentative budget.
Directors authorized reimbursing municipal tax collectors, that submit written requests, $110 for the purchase of a 2023 RAK tax collection program.
The board approved a request to conduct a summer school/credit recovery program at Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School for students in grades seven through 12.
Sessions will begin Tuesday, June 6, through Friday, June 9, and Monday, June 12 through Thursday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lunch and transportation will be provided.
Approximately 11 core subject and special education instructors will conduct the classes at a rate of $37.47 per hour, not to exceed 40 hours.
The cost for the program will be paid for using the district’s location of American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief.
Directors also authorized conducting an elementary Lego summer camp on the same dates and times as the summer school/credit recovery program. Lunch and transportation will be provided for participants.
According to information on the agenda, participants will engage in hands-on science, technology, engineering and mathematics concepts using everyday themes. In addition to learning computer science and design engineering concepts, students will also work to develop literacy, math and social-emotional skills.
Costs for the program will be paid with ARP ESSER funds.