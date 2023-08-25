HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board gave approval to a request with a goal of building school spirit in the district’s primary school students.
The board unanimously approved a request from from the Moshannon Valley Elementary School’s Parent-Teacher Organization to provide free admission for elementary school-aged children and a parent during the Friday, Sept. 15 home varsity football game where the team will take on Glendale Vikings.
The PTO plans to host a tailgate prior to the game where the admission tickets will be distributed.
During her report, elementary school Principal Dr. Tracie Tomasko said, “This family engagement event was extremely well received last year with many activities being held pregame for students on the outdoor playground area of the elementary school.”
The board also accepted resignations from elementary Instructor Sydney Snyder, effective Aug. 21, and secondary physical education teacher Kenise Buck, effective Aug. 16. As part of the motion to accept Buck’s request to withdraw the district is reserving the right to enforce a 60-day hold on her release.
The board reaffirmed offers of employment being extended to Carolyn Showalter, secondary special education instructor; Mara Greenawalt and Ashley Jordan, para professionals; and Paige Mikesell, secondary physical education/health teacher.
Directors also appointed coaches for various sports. Carolyn Davidson was approved as assistant coach, varsity girl’s volleyball; Jeff Bubb, head coach, varsity girls basketball; and Hunter Knepp, assistant coach, eighth grade football. Each will receive a salary in accordance with the current bargaining agreement between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
The board also approved Breanna Thompson as the fall marching band assistant director/band front adviser and Noah Webb as scoreboard operator for varsity football. The salaries for both positions will also be determined by the contract between the district and MVEA.
A resignation from junior high wrestling head Coach Derick Jones was accepted. Directors gave permission to advertise the position.
The board also approved purchasing Kinetics wave/acoustical ceiling baffles for the elementary gymnasium from AVT Inc., Bridgeville, at a cost of $9,998 plus a cost of $1,400 for freight.