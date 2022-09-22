HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board unanimously approved the hiring of a secondary biology instructor.
Directors recently approved a number of personnel matters including extending an offer of employment to Steven Bierly at a Step. 1 salary and benefits package in accordance with the current employment contract between the district and the teacher’s union.
The board gave permission to advertise to fill anticipated vacancies for an elementary teacher and a special education instructor.
Directors approved adding Mallery Jones, Michele Jones, Sheena Lamison, Gina Mital, Sarah Natalie-Walstrom, Brett Passmore, Katie Pinto, Tori Thompson and Gary Weylandt to the district’s volunteer list.
The addition of an extracurricular stipend and a sixth grade advisor position was authorized by the board to be added to to the Moshannon Valley Education Association and the school district’s current collective bargaining agreement. The annual salary will be set at $516.95 pending a signed memorandum of understanding with the union.
Directors accepted resignations from Matthew Reifer as assistant junior high baseball coach; Richard Ball, varsity baseball coach; and Joseph Cervenak as junior class advisor. All three positions will be advertised.
Leane Davis and Lisa Marie Kitko were hired as athletic event workers and instructor Tina Lewis as the co-Freshman class advisor, effective Tuesday, Oct. 11.