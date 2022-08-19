HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved extending offers of employment to two instructors and accepted a resignation from another.

At Monday’s meeting, directors authorized hiring Jessica McDaniel as a secondary art teacher and Brooke Ippolitto as an English teacher. Both would receive an annual salary of $43,564 and benefits in accordance with the bargaining agreement in place between the Moshannon Valley Education Association and the school district.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos