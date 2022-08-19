HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved extending offers of employment to two instructors and accepted a resignation from another.
At Monday’s meeting, directors authorized hiring Jessica McDaniel as a secondary art teacher and Brooke Ippolitto as an English teacher. Both would receive an annual salary of $43,564 and benefits in accordance with the bargaining agreement in place between the Moshannon Valley Education Association and the school district.
An offer of employment will be extended to Jared Cohn as the varsity soccer assistant coach; Libbi Socie as volleyball scorekeeper; and Gary Clarkson, clock operator for varsity football. Each of their salaries will be in accordance with the current contract between the district and the teacher’s union.
The board accepted resignations from biology instructor Monica Krejnus and personal care aide Ashley Greslick. Greslick’s withdrawal from the district is effective Aug. 3. Directors gave approval to advertise for a biology teacher.
A resignation was accepted by the board from assistant junior high softball coach Aubrey Dotts, effective July 26. Permission was given by directors to advertise for the position.
The board approved giving activity passes to school district staff to attend home football games at no cost.
An increase in salary for substitute teachers was authorized by directors. Source for Teachers day-to-day rate will be $110 and dedicated building substitutes will be paid $120 per day.
The board was also notified the district has been officially approved for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Eligibility Provision. The program provides reimbursement to the district for offering free meals to students.
The board approved Brooke Catanese-Shedlock, Linde Collingwood, Dorian Danko, Skylar Peters, Andrea Selvage, Keena Stover, Stefanie Supenia, Rebekah Tekely and Laiken Yeager to the district’s volunteer list.