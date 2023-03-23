HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School District directors addressed a number of personnel issues at the board’s recent meeting.
Hourly rates for substitute classroom assistants, clerical staff and custodians provided through ESS Northeast LLC will increase to $10 per hour and substitute licensed practical nurses will now receive a rate of $12 per hour.
Dalton Condon was authorized to serve as the district’s summer band director.
Offers of employment were approved for athletic workers positions. They are Karleigh Sage to operate the softball scoreboard; Riley Wharton, junior high softball scorekeeper; and Brentan Rohrbacker, baseball and softball scoreboards operator. Each will be paid a salary in keeping with the current agreement between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Resignations from head junior high softball Coach Kyresten Whetstone and athletic worker Jillian Kane were accepted. Directors approved advertising the head junior high softball coach position.
The board authorized an agreement with National Math and Science Initiative to participate their rural access college readiness project. The federally-funded program provides expanded access to advanced placement courses for eligible rural schools. Funding is in place for the 2023-24 school year and will be used to offer AP courses currently not available to Moshannon Valley students. The district’s preferred class choices are AP statistics, AP physics, AP biology and AP environmental science.
Also approved by directors was a five-year dual enrollment agreement with Penn State University.