HOUTZDALE — Requests from Moshannon Valley High School’s marching band director were approved at a recent board meeting.
Directors approved three requests from Charles Gambino for the band to attend three away football games.
The band will be present at games on Sept. 9 at Glendale High School; Oct. 7 at Curwensville Area High School; and Oct. 28 at West Branch. The trips to Glendale and West Branch were included in the district’s 2022-23 budget. The trip to Curwensville was not included in the next school year expenses. The additional cost for transportation is $270.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger noted this is the first time the Black Knights have played the Golden Tide.
The board approved extending an offer of employment to Stephen Kitko to serve as the district’s facilities maintenance/assistant supervisor. He will be paid an annual salary of $48,000 and will receive benefits as part of his Act 93 compensation and benefits plan.
Directors authorized advertising for bids to improve the drainage issues at the baseball field and replace the infield’s grass. Dr. Zesiger said he wanted to get the bidding process underway.
“If the board waits until next month to bid and approves (the offer) in September, work could not get underway until September at the earliest and it is possible the work would not be done in time for teams to play on it in the spring,” he said.
The board gave permission to advertise the sale of four used basketball hoops and backboards from the old elementary gymnasium.
A proposal from Neely Communications Inc., Erie, was accepted by directors. The company will install structured cabling for an upgrade to the district’s surveillance cameras system. The cost for the work is $46,856 and will be paid from the district’s 2021-22 technology budget.
An increase in adult meal prices and second meal pricing for students next year was authorized by the board. Students will receive free meals during the coming school year that will be paid for using the district’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds. The new prices are breakfast, $2.10 and lunch, $4.05. Ala carte items will be available for purchase at individual costs.
