HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved an application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture that, if accepted, would allow district students to continue receiving free breakfast and lunch during the 2022-23 school year.
A request will be sent asking the district be allowed to participate in USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision Program. It was authorized by directors during their recent meeting.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the district requested the board’s permission to submit the application because administration believes continuing to offer free meals will benefit the community and because the waivers that are currently providing free meals for students are expected to end at the end of the current school year.
“There are still many hardships in the community. I would like to see us keep (the program). It’s a good thing for us to do,” he said.
The board also authorized extending an offer of employment to Rebecca Maltais as an elementary instructor at step one salary and benefits.
Directors accepted the resignations of Brandy Evans as the secondary guidance counselor secretary, effective March 11, and Clayton Swanson, full-time custodian, effective March 22. Both positions will be advertised.
Resignations were also accepted from Jillian Kane Degma, head varsity girls basketball coach, and Brandy Evans, head junior high cheerleading coach. Both positions will be advertised.
The board approved operating a summer extended school year program for eligible special needs students beginning June 20 through July 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Instructors for the program will paid $36.74 per hour and support staff will be paid their 2021-22 school year hourly rate. Transportation and lunch will be provided. The cost for the program will be paid using a share of the district’s allotment of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds.
Directors accepted a bid from HRI Inc., State College, to upgrade the district’s parking lot at a bid of $289,745. Zesiger said the bids for the upgrade came in much lower than projected. “I’m pretty pleased” he said.