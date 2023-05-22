HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board approved the 2023-24 proposed spending plan of more than $17 million with no tax increase.
The general fund budget projects revenue from local, state and federal sources of $17,222,213, including $1,180,429 in American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds, and expenses of $17,860747.
The deficit currently stands at $638,534; however, Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger told the board he hopes to soon have more precise information about state funding the district will receive next year.
“We are still waiting for the state to put something definite out. The budget is still a lot up in the air. We have been very conservative in revenue projected. If the funding is finalized, the district will adjust the final estimate. I would rather we under estimate than over estimate,” he said.
The tentative budget will be on display for residents interested in examining it. The board plans to adopt the spending plan at its Monday, June 19, business meeting.
The board approved high school music Teacher Charles Gambino taking band students to Brisbin Cemetery on Monday, May 29, for a Memorial Day service and summer marching band Director Dalton Condon to take the band to summer parades including the Osceola Mills July 4 parade on July 4, at a budgeted transportation cost of $126; the Philipsburg Heritage Days and Curwensville Days parade July 15 with a budgeted transportation cost of $247; and the Clearfield County Fair parade, July 31, with a budgeted transportation cost of $178.
Directors authorized donating a used desktop computer to Houtzdale EMS to enable the service to operate its Department of Health reporting software.
Offers of employment were approved by the board to be extended to Cassidy Huntsman and Lila Tekely as elementary instructors and Melanie Mostoller as a part-time custodian. The salary and benefits will be determined by the contracts with the district’s teachers and support staff unions.
The transfer of Connor Holobinko to head coach for varsity boy’s basketball from assistant coach was approved by directors.
Offers of employment were approved to be extended to Kendra Lewis as an athletic worker, soccer scoreboard operator, Doug Milhalko as assistant junior high football coach and Damian Bloom as assistant eighth grade football coach.
The board gave permission to advertise for both an assistant varsity boy’s basketball coach and an assistant cross country coach.
A bid was accepted from Fullington Trailways for the 2023-24 senior class trip to Virginia Beach and Busch gardens in May 2024. Fees, starting at $554 per person and not exceeding $1,170, will be determined by the number of passengers and individuals staying in hotel rooms and the dates of the trip. All costs are to be incurred by the senior class.