HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board adopted the 2022-23 budget of more than $17 million with no tax increase.

At the board’s recent meeting, directors endorsed the spending plan that expects revenue next year from local, state and federal sources of $17,014,795 and expenses of $17,603,070. There is a deficit of $588,275.

Real estate millage will remain at 93.8 mills. Per capita and Section 511 taxes stand at $5 each. Earned income and realty transfer taxes will continue to be 0.5 percent each.

The board also approved the 2022 homestead/farmstead exemption that would provide a maximum of $226.34 to property owners who are registered.

Directors also approved increasing the cost of student parking passes from $7 to $10. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the cost is going up because of higher costs of materials for the passes.

He said he doesn’t believe the additional $3 increase would discourage students from purchasing the passes. “I don’t think it will derail anyone from parking here at school,” Zesiger said.

The board accepted resignations from co-assistant varsity baseball Coach Robert Smerk and ski club Advisor Brandon Owens.

Offers of employment will be extended to Jeff Hanley as varsity girl’s basketball coach; Katy Smith, junior high cheerleading advisor, McKenzie Coy, varsity volleyball coach; Katrina Mock, junior high soccer assistant coach; Curtis Neff, eighth grade football assistant coach; and Tim Tekely, junior high football head coach. Each of their salaries will be set by the current contract between the district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.

Tags

Trending Food Videos