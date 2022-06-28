HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board adopted the 2022-23 budget of more than $17 million with no tax increase.
At the board’s recent meeting, directors endorsed the spending plan that expects revenue next year from local, state and federal sources of $17,014,795 and expenses of $17,603,070. There is a deficit of $588,275.
Real estate millage will remain at 93.8 mills. Per capita and Section 511 taxes stand at $5 each. Earned income and realty transfer taxes will continue to be 0.5 percent each.
The board also approved the 2022 homestead/farmstead exemption that would provide a maximum of $226.34 to property owners who are registered.
Directors also approved increasing the cost of student parking passes from $7 to $10. Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said the cost is going up because of higher costs of materials for the passes.
He said he doesn’t believe the additional $3 increase would discourage students from purchasing the passes. “I don’t think it will derail anyone from parking here at school,” Zesiger said.
The board accepted resignations from co-assistant varsity baseball Coach Robert Smerk and ski club Advisor Brandon Owens.
Offers of employment will be extended to Jeff Hanley as varsity girl’s basketball coach; Katy Smith, junior high cheerleading advisor, McKenzie Coy, varsity volleyball coach; Katrina Mock, junior high soccer assistant coach; Curtis Neff, eighth grade football assistant coach; and Tim Tekely, junior high football head coach. Each of their salaries will be set by the current contract between the district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.