HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board adopted the 2023-24 budget of more than $17 million with no real estate tax increase.
Income for the general fund is estimated at $17,316,720 and expenses are $17,888,715. The deficit of $571,995 will be made up with a withdrawal from the district’s reserve.
“This budget is conservative because we don’t know what the state is doing with its budget yet,” said Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger.
The board approved taxes supporting the budget.
Real estate millage will remain at 93.8 mills; per capita and section 511 taxes, $5 each; and earned income and realty transfer taxes, 0.5 percent.
Eligible taxpayers who are enrolled in the homestead/farmstead program will receive a property tax relief of $226.71.
Directors accepted resignations from secondary learning support instructors Tina Lewis, effective June 16, and Jennifer Bryan, effective June 15. Both positions will be advertised.
Resignations were also accepted from eSports Coach, Dylan Brown, effective May 19; girls varsity basketball head Coach Jeff Hanley, effective May 30; football chain gang Member Mitch Nagle; assistant junior high baseball Coach Joseph Cervenak, effective May 31; eighth grade class Advisor Brandon Owens, effective June 1; summer and fall marching band front advisor, special education subject chairwoman and freshman class Co-Advisor Tina Lewis, effective June 6; and head junior high baseball Coach Bernie Kephart, effective June 14.
The board approved advertising for all positions.
Offers of employment will be extended to Julie Kohute as soccer statistician; and Steve Bierly, assistant cross country coach as approved by the board. Both salaries will be pursuant with the contracts between the school district and the teacher’s union.
The board approved a contract with Aimee Willett of Fanelli Willet Law Offices, Duncansville, to serve as the district’s solicitor for the 2023-24 school year at a rate of $145 for general work and $165 for specialized work.