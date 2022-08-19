HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board accepted a proposal from a Hollidaysburg engineering firm.
At Monday’s meeting, directors approved a proposal from Stiffler McGraw to oversee a project to improve the drainage at the district’s baseball and softball fields. The estimated cost is $25,000.
“This will set the groundwork for the bidding process,” Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, adding the company would acquire the necessary permitting for the project and perform the preparations needed to create bid specifications for the work.
Last month, saying they wanted to get the work underway so as not to inhibit the start of the spring sports season, directors authorized advertising for bids to improve the drainage at the field.
Zesiger told the board, since that time, the district has learned state permitting must be secured before the work can commence.
“I am concerned about the completion date (for the work). It could impact the start of the seasons. The field may not be ready,” Zesiger said.