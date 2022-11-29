HOUTZDALE — A Moshannon Valley School District administrator expressed her appreciation to the school community for assisting less-fortunate students and their families, especially during the holiday season.
At a recent board meeting, Dr. Tracie Tomasko reported that a number of students and families have received food, clothing and gifts from local churches, residents and organizations.
“Again this school year, the elementary school is enormously grateful for the generosity of The Church That Meets in Ramey for providing 10 Thanksgiving meals — feeding approximately 55 of our students and their family members,” she noted, adding the elementary guidance Counselor Korinn Clarkson works with a church member to help plan and distribute the meals each year.
She also thanked the Moshannon Valley Ministerium and its Christmas program for providing holiday gifts for more than 20 families including 69 students.
“Grade one Instructor Laura Milhalko largely assists and organizes this event along with assistance from Clarkson,” Tomasko said.
She also thanked all who annually and anonymously donate outerwear. “This ensures our students have warm coats, hats and gloves for the winter season.”