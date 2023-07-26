HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board granted permission, with conditions, for the district’s superintendent and administrative team to interview for and fill any open positions due to resignations or transfers through the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The stipulation is that board President Cassandra Kitko must be notified and give her recommendation before the person is hired.
Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said, with the current high demand for replacement administrators, instructors or employees, the district could be put at a disadvantage waiting to schedule a special board meeting to act on employee recommendations.
“If we wait on the board to approve a candidate, by tomorrow, they have been hired somewhere else,” Zesiger told directors.
Zesiger said the district is currently in search of several special education instructors, a vocational agricultural instructor, a part-time Spanish instructor and a school psychologist. “We are still actively looking to fill these,” he said.
The district is also seeking an assistant principal to replace Darrin Ricciotti, who was recently hired as the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center’s assistant principal. His resignation, and the right to enforce a 60-day hold until Sept. 8, was accepted by directors.
The board also accepted a resignation from Alexis Knepp as assistant varsity girl’s volleyball coach and approved advertising the position.
Breanna Thompson was approved by the board as the summer assistant director/band front adviser. Her salary will be determined by the contract between the school district and the Moshannon Valley Education Association.
Directors also approved transportation requests for the marching band to perform at the three closest away football games at North Star High School, Boswell, Aug. 25, $538 ; Mount Union Area High School, Mt. Union, Sept. 22, $635; and Juniata Valley High School, Alexandria, Sept. 29, $470. Permission was also given for the band to perform at the Clearfield/Centre County Band Festival at Glendale Jr./Sr. High School, Flinton, on Oct. 14. The transportation cost is $328.