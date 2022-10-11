MORRISDALE — A familiar face will step in as the new West Branch Area School District superintendent in January.
The school board approved Mark Mitchell, current middle school principal, as superintendent of schools effective Jan. 1, 2023, pending successful negotiation of a contract. The vote was 8-1, with Melvin Smeal opposed, according to Superintendent Michelle Dutrow.
Mitchell has served as both elementary principal and middle school principal, spending the last 10 years at the district.
“There is no other place that I would rather be,” he said in a statement. “This district has provided me with so many opportunities and experiences over the last 10 years. I want to take what I’ve learned and gained from these opportunities and experiences and lead this district down a positive path for years to come.”
Prior to coming to the district, he was high school principal at Claysburg-Kimmel School District for five years.
Holding an administrative position at various grade-level facilities has prepared him for the superintendent position. “Being a principal at all three levels provides me with a unique skill set and perspective that many others do not have,” he said.
Mitchell said he values the existing school-community relationship and hopes to further strengthen it in the future.
“My vision and hope is to continue the West Branch Area School District on the positive path that it is currently on, while continuing to be progressive in the opportunities we provide our students,” he stated. “We have worked hard to adapt, refine and implement strategies that help our school community grow, and I plan to continue these initiatives.”
In other business, the school board approved Shannon Albert as elementary school counselor and accepted the resignation of Brooke Walton, pre-kindergarten teacher, effective Nov. 21.