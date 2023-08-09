The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Wednesday that U.S. Army Cpl. Francis James Jury, 23, of LeContes Mills, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for on Feb. 10, 2022.
In late 1950, Cpl. Jury was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950, during battle with enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence that he was ever a prisoner of war.
Jury was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ashley W. Jury of LeContes Mills. He was the youngest of three sons, and his brothers Bennie and Vinnie were both World War II veterans. Bennie Jury was held as a prison of war by the Germans for 15 months.
According to reports, Jury entered the U.S. Army on May 22, 1948 at DuBois and took his initial training at Fort Knox, Ky. He also served in the 17th Infantry Regiment at Sendia, Japan.
Jury was one of eight soldiers presumed dead after being listed as missing in action for more than a year.
On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on Aug. 1, 2018, and were subsequently accessioned into the DPAA laboratory for identification.
To identify Cpl. Jury’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used Y chromosome DNA analysis.
Cpl. Jury’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted-for.
Cpl. Jury will be buried at Annville, Pa. on a date to be determined.
To see the most up-to-date statistics on DPAA recovery efforts for those unaccounted-for from the Korean War, go to the Korean War fact sheet on the DPAA website at: https://www.dpaa.mil/Resources/Fact-Sheets/Article-View/Article/569610/progress-on-korean-war-personnel-accounting/
Cpl. Jury’s personnel profile can be viewed at https://dpaa-mil.sites.crmforce.mil/dpaaProfile?id=a0Jt000000b8cs5EAA.