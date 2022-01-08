BENEZETTE — The mild winter weather in elk country has made foraging for food much easier for Benezette’s elk population.
Keystone Elk Country Alliance Conservation Education Coordinator Ben Porkolab said this time of year, cows, calves and young bulls can be found in large herds, “sometimes upwards of 100 animals.”
“Meanwhile, the mature bulls are in bachelor groups. I’ve seen as many as 25 of them together,” he said.
Due to the warmer weather, elk and other wildlife are not “as stressed” as they normally would be during a winter with frigid temperatures, said Porkolab.
“With the lack of snow, food sources are more readily available, such as grasses, forbs, acorns and other foods found on the ground,” he noted. “For this reason, when substantial snow covers the ground in elk country for an extended period of time, elk concentrate in areas where there is less snow.”
Popular feeding areas include south-facing slopes and valleys, said Porkolab, which can lead to issues like elk visiting agricultural areas looking for food, and more vehicle collisions.
“This past winter, with the heavy snowfall, there were more elk fatalities than usual due to these conditions,” he said.
Troutville photographer Paul Staniszewski often travels to Benezette to photograph the elk herd, more so with this winter’s warmer temperatures.
“I really enjoy photographing elk in this off-season time,” he said. “There are fewer tourists, less traffic and the elk are much calmer.”
Staniszewski said he has also noticed the bull elk gathering in bachelor groups, and the cows assembling in all female herds.
“However, in this warmer weather, more solo elk can be observed,” he added. “The annual mating rituals like sparring, bugling, and herding are usually long over by this time of year, but because of the warmer weather, the rut continues. This definitely provides more interesting elk photographing opportunities.”
As far as elk country visitors this time of year, that has remained about the same, said Porkolab.
“There are a lot less people than the fall months, and weekends are busier than weekdays,” he said.
In its traditional fashion, the Elk Country Visitor Center is hosting its educational programs each Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., which are free for the public to attend. Most programs are held at the center, but some are outdoors.