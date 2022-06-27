MORRISDALE — Bringing her administrative and educational background to West Branch Area School District, Dr. Angela Michaels has taken on the role of elementary principal for the 2022-23 school year.
Michaels taught English for about 20 years at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District, grades seven through 12. This past year, she stepped into the role of administrative specialist. Michaels looks forward to having a more active relationship with students and staff at West Branch.
“In my current role, I don’t really have any interaction with students, and I don’t have a lot of interaction with teachers or even the other administrators,” she said. “I’m just excited to get back to working with kids and teachers, because that’s what my entire career has been focused on.”
Michaels possesses a Bachelor’s degree in secondary English/communications education, Master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University, and a Doctorate in curriculum and instruction from Liberty University.
As an administrative specialist, Michaels juggled a variety of tasks, such as grant writing, overseeing the new teacher induction program and some public relations tasks.
“I jokingly say I do all the things that no one else wants to do,” she said.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she oversaw the hotspots, which became critical for internet access. Michaels noted that the hotspots are through T-Mobile as part of a COVID-19 program, which offers 100 gigabytes of data free per year. The school covers any excess data used.
“I have learned so much from the administrative perspective and from the financial perspective,” Michaels said about her previous position.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will not be filling her position. Administrators will take on additional duties to compensate. The district will make a one-time salary adjustment for each of the six principals due to this action.
Michaels takes the reins from West Branch Principal Brandy O’Hare. Michaels has many nieces and nephews at the school and a son at the high school. She is particularly ready to be creative in her new position.
“The elementary level requires a lot more creativity, so I’m excited about that,” she said. “I’m really looking forward to letting my creative juices flow and doing things that excite kids and make them want to come to school and be engaged.”
Michaels said she doesn’t want school to be completely centered on standardized testing. “(Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) and standards are such a big part of education right now, and there’s so much more to education than those tests and those scores,” she stated. “There’s so much more to a kid than what that score says.”
Michaels will carry over what she has learned at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District to West Branch Area School District.
“Our district goal this year was increasing and improving communication, and I’m going to take that goal with me to West Branch,” Michaels said. “It’s really important to be transparent with parents, make sure that they know what’s going on.”