AUSTIN — Sinnemahoning State Park is offering a variety of free family-friendly programs to park visitors over the Memorial Day weekend. Programs include a nature walk, creek study, owl talk, storytelling, crafts, a movie, and pontoon boat tours.
Saturday, May 28 programs include a rattlesnake habitat nature walk, from 11 a.m. to noon at the dam overlook, a crayfish crazy creek study from 2:30-3:30 p.m. at 40 Maples, and an owls of Sinnemahoning evening program at the campground from 8-9 p.m.
Sunday, May 29, the park naturalist will lead two new programs, Draw and Tell A Story from 2:30-3:30 p.m. in the park’s Wildlife Center classroom, and a raccoon craft from 7:30-8 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater, followed by the PBS nature movie, “Raccoon Nation”.
Six pontoon boat tours will be held this weekend. Three tours will take place on Sunday, May 29, at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, and three Monday May 30, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. Pontoon tours are free, but donations, to help defray expenses, are requested. Pre-registration is strongly recommended.
Those who want to register for a program, or want more information, should visit the online state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park/calendar Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.