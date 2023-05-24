Local organizations and cemetery associations have announced details for Memorial Day services.
BURNSIDE
A Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 28 at 3 p.m. at Burnside Cemetery. The cemetery is located on Third Street Extension, Burnside.
Pastor Leonard Kinney will speak. Music will be provided by the Patrick family. Jonathan Rorabaugh will perform “Taps.”
CLEARFIELD
A Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 29, at noon at Crown Crest Cemetery. The ceremony is located at 2122 Washington Ave., Clearfield.
The speaker will be Sgt. 1st Class Betina Nicklas.
— — —
A Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at Stoneville Cemetery on old Erie Pike. The honor guard will perform military honors.
COALPORT
Veterans of Foreign Wars Richard L. Beers Post 7043 of Coalport has announced the schedule for Memorial Day activities on Monday, May 29.
The parade will form along Main Street and step off at 9 a.m. making its way to the Post home, 1400 Railroad St., Coalport. The VFW’s honor guard will lead the parade that will include Glendale Jr./Sr. High School’s marching band. Any group that wants to participate in the parade is welcome.
The service will begin at 9:45 a.m. The guest speaker is state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-73, Clearfield and Cambria counties. The band will perform.
CURWENSVILLE
Members of the VFW Robert Ferguson Post 842 and American Legion Joshua Earl Sipes Post 505, both of Curwensville will conduct military honors Monday, May 29.
The schedule is 9:30 a.m., McClure Cemetery; 9:50 a.m., New Millport Cemetery; 10 a.m., Williams Cemetery; 10:20 a.m., Bloomington Cemetery; 11:15 a.m., Oak Hill Cemetery and 11:30 a.m., the Doughboy monument at Curwensville.
Members are asked to meet at the VFW by 8:30 a.m. to proceed to the scheduled stops.
— — —
The annual open house at Oak Hill Cemetery will be held May 26-29. The cemetery’s association will host its annual open house this weekend at the cemetery’s chapel. The cemetery is located at 650 Maxwell St., Curwensville.
The hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 26; Saturday, May 27; and Sunday, May 28 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, May 29.
FRENCHVILLE
VFW Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville has announced its schedule of Memorial Day services Monday, May 29.
It includes, Eden Cemetery, noon; Odessa (Gillingham) Cemetery, 12:25 p.m.; Congress Hill Cemetery, 12:55 p.m.; Oak Hill Cemetery, 1:25 p.m.; Karthaus Honor Roll, 1:45 p.m.; Keewaydin Cemetery, 2:05 p.m.; Frenchville Cemetery, 2:30 p.m.; and the VFW Honor Roll, 2:45 p.m.
The color guard should meet at the post home at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at the post following the conclusion of all services. Those attending should bring a covered dish. The public is welcome to attend the lunch.
— — —
A Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at the Eden Cemetery located along Knobs Road in Frenchville. The Rev. Kenny Leonard will be the speaker.
GRAMPIAN
American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post 632 will conduct military honors Monday, May 29, at local cemeteries and the honor roll in Grampian.
The schedule includes Wood Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.; Greenville Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Lumber City Cemetery, 10:20 a.m.; Watts Cemetery, 10:45 a.m.; Friends Cemetery, 11:15 a.m.; St. Bonaventure Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. and Grampian’s honor roll, 11:45 a.m.
The annual Memorial Day concert, sponsored by Post 632, its auxiliary and Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co., will be held Monday, May 29, beginning at 11 a.m. near the honor roll in Grampian. Curwensville Area Jr./Sr. High School’s band, under the direction of Robert Pennington will perform.
The public is invited and encouraged to bring a lawn chair as seating is limited. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be held across the street in the fire company’s truck bay. The auxiliary will have picnic luncheon items available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
NEWBURG
VFW Richard L. Beers Post 7043 will provide military honors with the Memorial Day service, Monday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at the LaJose Cemetery.
OSCEOLA MILLS
Memorial Day observances in the Osceola Mills area have been announced.
Friday, May 26, the Osceola Mills Honor Guard and volunteers will place markers on veteran’s graves as various cemeteries.
Sunday, May 28, services will be held at outlying cemeteries. The schedule is Goss, 2 p.m.; Lithuanian, 2:15 p.m.; Centre, 2:30 p.m.; Baughman Drane, 2:45 p.m.; Baughman Sanborn, 3 p.m.; and Sanborn, 3 p.m. Taps will be performed at each cemetery.
Participants are asked to assemble at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5020 at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, May 29, services will be conducted to honor deceased veterans. The schedule includes St. Joseph’s 10 a.m.; Nativity of the Virgin Mary, 10:15 a.m.; Immaculate Conception, 10:30 a.m. and Umbria, 10:45 a.m. Taps will be performed at each cemetery.
The honor guard will meet at the VFW at 9:30 a.m.
A Memorial Day program will be held at the All Veteran’s Monument at 11 a.m. Patriotic music will be performed beginning at 10:50 a.m.
The master of ceremonies will be (retired) Col. Floyd Hauth, U.S. Air Force. The honor guard will post the colors. The national anthem will be performed by Philipsburg-Osceola High School. The invocation will be said by the Rev. Bruinooge followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag. Mayor Richard Muckey will issue the Memorial Day proclamation. The honor guard will perform a gun salaute followed by “Taps” performed by Philipsburg-Osceola High School Student Owen Sowers. Remarks will be made by Hauth. The Rev. Bruinooge will give the invocation.
All local Osceola Mills area active duty military members, veterans and their spouses, and Fire Police are invited to a luncheon with the Honor Guard at the VFW Post 5020 immediately following the close of ceremonies.
PHILIPSBURG
A Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at South Park. Following the tradition of the Amvets, the meaning of the memorial wreaths will be relayed before wreaths are laid at the park’s war memorial, the Mud Church and the Moshannon Valley Memorial Wall. Members of the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School’s band and chorus will provide music. The American Legion’s honor guard will perform a battlefield ceremony. The names of local fallen soldiers will be read.
RAMEY
A Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 28, at Palcher Park, Ramey. The speaker will be state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-73, Clearfield and Cambria counties.
SMITHMILL
Members of the honor guard of the VFW Stephen F. Kandrach Post 6321 of Smithmill and American Legion Freeburg Post 591 of Houtzdale will conduct Memorial Day services, Monday, May 29 at Beulah-Ramey Cemetery at 9:30 a.m.; Brisbin Cemetery, 11 a.m.; Madera Honor Roll, 1:30 p.m., Glen Hope honor roll, 2 p.m.; and the VFW in Smithmill, 4 p.m.