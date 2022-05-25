CLEARFIELDA Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 29, at 1 p.m. at Stoneville Cemetery. The American Legion Color Guard will be present. The names of all veterans buried in the cemetery will be read during the service.
A Memorial Day service is set for Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Crown Crest Cemetery. The speaker will be American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 Vice Commander Mike Butler. Music will be provided by the Clearfield Area High School marching band. Military honors will be performed by the legion’s honor guard. Chaplin Burt Henchbarger will provide the invocation and benediction. Commander Mark Crispell will serve as the master of ceremonies.
COALPORTVFW Richard L. Beers Post 7043 has announced its Memorial Day events on Monday, May 30. A parade will begin at 9 a.m. Participants will line up on South Main Street and march to the post home. The Glendale High School band under the direction of Jeremiah Dobo will march with the units from the VFW.
A service will begin at 9:45 a.m. at the post home. The guest speaker will be Clearfield County Director of Veterans Affairs Bettina Nicklaus.
FRENCHVILLEA Memorial Day service will be held Monday, May 30, at 10 a.m. at the Eden Cemetery. The cemetery is located along Knobs Road in Frenchville. The Rev. Kenny Leonard will be the speaker.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Leigey-Renaud Post 8386, Frenchville, will conduct military honors Monday, May 30 at number of cemeteries in the Frenchville area.
The schedule includes: Gillingham Cemetery, 12:25 p.m.; Congress Hills Cemetery, 12:50 p.m.; Oak Hill Cemetery, 1:30 p.m.; Karthaus Honor Roll, 1:45 p.m.; Keewaydin Cemetery, 2 p.m.; Frenchville Cemetery, 2:30 p.m. and the VFW’s post home honor roll, 2:45 p.m. A luncheon, open to the public, will be served at the post home at 3 p.m.
GRAMPIAN
The American Legion Edward Arthur Rafferty Post 632 of Grampian will conduct military honors Monday, May 30, at local cemeteries and the Grampian honor roll.
The schedule includes Wood Cemetery, 9:30 a.m.; Chestnut Grove Cemetery, 9:45 a.m.; Greenville Cemetery, 10 a.m.; Lumber City Cemetery, 10:20 a.m.; Watts Cemetery, 10:45 a.m.; Friends Cemetery, 11:15 a.m.; St. Bonaventure Cemetery, 11:30 a.m. and Grampian Honor Roll, 11:45 a.m.
The annual Memorial Day celebration and honor roll ceremony will be held Monday, May 30 at Grampian. The event is hosted by the American Legion and auxiliary and Grampian-Penn-Bloom Fire Co.
The Curwensville Area High School band, under the direction of Robert Pennington, will perform from 11-11:45 a.m. followed by the honor roll military honors ceremony performed by the legion’s honor guard and the auxiliary at 11:45 a.m. Those attending are asked to bring a lawn chair.
Picnic luncheon items will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m.
HOUTZDALE
American Legion Post 591 of Houtzdale will observe Memorial Day with a service at the American Legion Cemetery at Brisbin. The service will be held Monday, May 30 at 11 a.m.
There will be speakers, a soloist and music by the Moshannon Valley Jr./Sr. High School band.
MADERA
Smithmill VFW and Houtzdale American Legion No. 591 will conduct military honors at 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, at the VFW honor roll in Madera.
NEWBURG
The VFW Richard Beers Post 7043 will participate in the Memorial Day service, Monday, May 30, at the LaJose Cemetery, Newburg.
OSCEOLA MILLS
The Osceola Mills honor guard will perform military honors at outlying cemeteries, Sunday, May 29. Participants should assemble at the Osceola Mills VFW at 1:30 p.m. in full dress uniforms.
The schedule includes Goss Cemetery, 2 p.m., Lithuanian Cemetery, 2:15 p.m., Centre Cemetery, 2:30 p.m., Baughman Cemetery, Drane, 2:45 p.m., Baughman Cemetery, Sanborn, 3 p.m. and Sanborn Cemetery, 3:15 p.m. Taps will be performed at each cemetery.
Military honors will be observed Monday, May 30 by the Osceola Mills Honor Guard to honor all deceased veterans. The honor guard will meet at the Osceola Mills VFW at 9:30 a.m. in full dress uniforms and will assemble at the St. Joseph Cemetery at 9:55 a.m.
The schedule includes St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, 10 a.m., Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Cemetery, 10:15 a.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, 10:30 a.m., Umbria Cemetery, 10:45 a.m. Taps will be performed at each of the cemeteries.
A Memorial Day service will be held at the Veterans Monument at 11 a.m. Patriotic music will be performed beginning at 10:50 a.m.
Master of Ceremonies is Col. Floyd Hauth, U.S. Air Force (retired). The honor guard will post the colors followed by the National Anthem. The invocation and benediction will be performed by Rev. Bruinooge. The colors will be raised to the full staff and the pledge of allegiance to the American flag recited. Mayor Richard Muckey will issue the Memorial Day proclamation. The wreath ceremony will be conducted by VFW Post 5020 Auxiliary President Jeff Mann. The honor guard will perform a gun salute. Taps will be performed by Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School student Ivy Reed. Hauth will provide remarks. The ceremony will end patriotic music.
All local active duty military members, veterans and their spouses and fire police are invited to a luncheon with the honor guard immediately following the close of ceremonies.
PHILIPSBURG
AmVets Post 159 of Philipsburg will host a Memorial Day Service Monday, May 30, at 11 a.m. at South Park, Philipsburg. American Legion Post 437 honor guard will participate.
Immediately following the service, the honor guard will perform military honors at the Philipsburg Cemetery, the Catholic cemetery on state Route 350, the Mud Church and conclude at the Moshannon Valley Veterans Memorial Wall.
RAMEY
A Memorial Day service will be held Sunday, May 29, at 2:30 p.m. at Palcher Park, Ramey
Smithmill VFW and Houtzdale American Legion No. 591 will conduct military honors Monday, May 30 at 9:30 a.m. at Beulah Cemetery, Ramey.
SMITHMILL
Smithmill VFW and Houtzdale American Legion No. 591 will conduct military honors Monday, May 30, at 4 p.m. at the Smithmill VFW.