DuBOIS — In what appeared to be a shock to the community, MedExpress Urgent Care on East DuBois Avenue announced it is now closed as of Monday, Jan. 31.
A post in the “DuBoisLive” Facebook group on Sunday showed the screenshot of an email, written by Vice President of Operations Mark Katich, that was reportedly sent to MedExpress patients. The email announced the DuBois location’s last day of caring for patients would be Jan. 31.
Bridget Fare, a spokesperson for MedExpress Administrative Offices of Canonsburg, confirmed the news of the closure is accurate.
“After a regular business evaluation and careful analysis, MedExpress is closing the DuBois, MedExpress Urgent Care center,” said Fare.
The email noted that patients can still access “high-quality, affordable health care with MedExpress virtual visits” through www.medexpress.com.
“It has been a privilege serving the community,” Fare continued. “We are grateful for our dedicated staff and all they have done to provide quality care and services to our patients.”
No further information was provided by press time.