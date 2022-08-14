CURWENSVILLE — U.S. Army Private Clifford McCracken of Clearfield received some long overdue recognition for his service during World War II.
During his family’s reunion Sunday at Curwensville Lake Recreation Area, McCracken was presented with the Bronze Star.
Sgt. Jacqueline Dorough of the U.S. Army Greensburg Recruiting Co. read a citation authorized by an executive order of President Joe Biden and pinned the medal on McCracken’s chest.
The citation reads, “Private Clifford G. McCracken, Co. A First Battalion 137th Infantry Regiment, for meritorious achievement in active ground combat against the enemy, effective Feb. 1, 1945, while serving with the 35th Infantry Division in Occupied Europe, Private McCracken’s exemplary performance of duty in active ground combat was in keeping with the finest traditions of military service and reflects great credit upon himself, his unit, and the Army of the United States.”
Michael Rafferty of Greensburg, a relative of McCracken’s wife, the late Ruth Ann McCracken, researched McCracken’s service records after seeing a photograph of him posted on Facebook, and spearheaded the effort to have McCracken’s medals presented to him. He was unable to be present Sunday.
American Legion John Lewis Shade Post 6 of Clearfield Assistant Commander Mike Butler assisted with the presentation. He told the group, “It’s an honor to be here. Cliff is a long-time member of the legion. He is receiving a Bronze Star –the fourth highest military award.”
Dorough also presented a shadow box containing an American flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol and replacements of all of the medals, awards and citations, McCracken received during his service.”
McCracken said after receiving the medal, “I didn’t expect this, but since it is here, I will honor it in all its glory.”
McCracken is also a life-long member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Robert Ferguson Post 842 of Curwensville.