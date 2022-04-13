CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville’s Mayor Jim Hoover raised the topic of promoting Curwensville Police Department’s Sgt. Mark Kelly.
At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council meeting, Hoover said he believes it is time the department has a chief. Kelly was appointed to sergeant in March 2021.
“We need to have a police chief in our town. Mark Kelly deserves (a promotion). He has gone above and beyond to prove himself.”
Hoover said he has reviewed both the borough’s and the department’s budget and estimated it would cost approximately $2,900 additional per year for the additional salary for the advanced rank.
Hoover said he believed Kelly’s promotion is long overdue. “I think it’s time our town had a chief and Kelly is the man to do it.”
Council took no action on his suggestion. Council’s police committee Chairman Dave Donahue said the committee would schedule a meeting to review the matter and the budget. Donahue said he would bring a recommendation to a future meeting.
In related matters, council approved all department officers attending crisis and intervention training in July, approved a contract with Full Throttle Enterprises of Clearfield to add decals and letting to the department’s police car at a cost of $1,450 and the purchase of a new computer for the department at a cost of $1,299.99. Hoover said North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has a program that would provide a $500 to defray the cost of the computer.