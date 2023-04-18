PHILIPSBURG –Philiipsburg Mayor John Streno has declared that the week of May 21-May 27, the official Philipsburg EMS Appreciation week.
This news was declared, and made official, at the most recent borough council meeting on April 17.
“If you see someone who is a part of the Emergency Medical Services, a firefighter, a police officer or anyone with a uniform like that on, make sure you take a second to stop and thank them.” Streno said.
He continued, “What they’re doing is really important stuff, and I feel like we should do a better job showing them some love for it.”
Streno, who recently had a medical incident himself, has first-hand experience with them, and claims to had gained a newfound appreciation for their services.
Eric Rusnak, the President of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation (PRC), had a medical incident at last month’s borough meeting, further bolstered Streno’s declaration.
“Last month when I was here I had a bit of an accident, and the EMS people here were nothing short of spectacular,” Rusnak said, “They made me feel comfortable at every step of the ride, and they deserve the support and respect.”