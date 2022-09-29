DuBOIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano made a stop at the DuBois Country Club in DuBois on Tuesday and talked about his vision for Pennsylvania if he wins the election on Nov. 8.
Mastriano, who was joined by his wife, Rebbie, told those in attendance that his opponent, Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, is “too extreme for Pennsylvania.”
Mastriano is a retired U.S. Army colonel who was elected in May 2019 to serve as the senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District, serving Adams County and parts of Cumberland, Franklin and York counties.
Mastriano’s main initiatives include rebuilding families, restoring freedom, reviving the economy, reducing burden, restoring confidence and cleaning up Harrisburg. He told the audience that, if elected, he plans to end Shapiro and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf’s enforcement of mask and vaccine mandates and business restrictions to limit the spread of COVID-19, put parents in charge of education, end property tax and defend the right to life.
“We’re going to focus on several areas that will make life better for you and your families across the state,” said Mastriano. “People are going to want to be in Pennsylvania, people will want to stay here because of the opportunities and the freedom.”
Mastriano stressed the importance of safe and secure communities. As governor, he said he would hold elected officials accountable for enforcing the law and prosecuting crime. If they do not do their jobs, Mastriano would remove them.
Mastriano said he would support law enforcement by ensuring they have adequate funding. He said he would keep violent criminals behind bars and strengthen penalties for repeat offenders and those convicted of violent crime. He would also support funding for additional prosecutors in high-crime areas.
Mastriano also wants to clean up PA’s worst neighborhoods, and he said he would not hesitate to assist local law enforcement with state police and National Guard to protect law-abiding citizens and businesses during periods of mass unrest and riots.
Concerning school parental rights and school curriculum, Mastriano said, on day one, he would place an immediate ban on Critical Race and Gender Theory Studies in Pennsylvania schools.
Mastriano said he would also place an immediate ban on biological males in girls’ locker rooms and restrooms, and he would ban biological males from competing in girls’ sports.
He said he would pull Pennsylvania out of Wolf’s “Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.” He would encourage investments in the natural gas and coal industries, and he would lift Wolf’s regulations, taxes and fees on these industries.
Mastriano also believes the property tax on homeowners is an unfair burden, and he would immediately establish a Property Tax Elimination Taskforce to find a way to get this burden off of Pennsylvania homeowners. Mastriano said he would work with the legislature to slash the gas tax and lower the corporate net income tax rate to attract business to the commonwealth.