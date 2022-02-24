PHILIPSBURG — Students at Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District will finish off their first recent optional masking school week this Friday, according to Superintendent Gregg Paladina.
A previous masking mandate was lifted this week, according to Paladina. As of Wednesday night, Paladina was unaware of any new cases during the two days with optional masking. There are likely a few people in the process of getting tested, he added.
Last week, Philipsburg Elementary School had five new cases, Paladina reported. This week, there were none as of Wednesday night.
The district agreed to make masks optional following five consecutive weeks of reduced case counts. The district started the mandate with approximately 48 cases, Paladina noted. When masks returned to optional, the district was down to a handful.
Paladina noted that some students still wear masks. More students in the elementary schools than the high school wear masks, Paladina observed.
Masking has become a political issue even when it should be regarded as a health and safety issue, Paladina stated. The number of Right to Know requests, which allow people to access public records, increased during the pandemic and were pandemic-related, Paladina noted.
Masks helped the district avoid shutting down and addressed the rise in cases. “The sneezing and coughing, there was a lot of sickness and illnesses going on, they disappeared,” Paladina said.
While some of this may have been connected to more time away from the holidays, Paladina does believe the masks made an impact. “By covering kids’ noses and mouths when they’re sick, you’re naturally not going to have as much spread,” he said. “We got a lot healthier when we did the mitigation procedure.”