Clearfield County Register & Recorder Maurene E. Inlow has announced the names of couples who applied for marriage licenses during the month of March.
They are: Stacy Michael Strayer and Peggy Sue Cowfer; Johann Camilo Siabatto Cardona and Jennifer Alexandra Ibanez; John Michael Jimenez Ventura and Talia Duran; Mic Andre Lloyd Brown and Melba Tessarika DeLeon; and Colton Samuel Isenberg and Jeana Marie Meyer.
Jason W. Wood and Robin Lynn Hlafcsak; Bryce Anthony Forbes and Deeadda Ceara Lum Rorabaugh; Folukae Jumanne Dove and Sandy Victor; Wilson Antonio Burgos Hernandez and Kimberly Renae Sensenderfer; Jacob Christian Ogden and Greanne G. Gramling; and Jason T. Knarr and Cheryl L. Smith.
Francis John Frontino and Andrea Marie McMullen; Todd L. Stiles Sr. and Bridgett Ann McKinney; Cody Michael Strouse and Erica Ann Hidinger; Jacob Earl Platt and Julie Marie Hiles; and James Robert Shipley-Russell III and Brittany Ann Duttry.
Allen R. Droneburg and Jamie Marie Hruby; Edward Dean Somerville and Susan Marie Larson; Bryan Israel Sinchi Caldas and Jennifer Carolia Martinez Fuentes; Joshua M. Snook and Jamie Sue Usner; Lorelei Jo Bowery and Tammy Marie Test; and James J. Shickling and Donna Marie Ellinger.
Henry Lee Kritzberger Jr. and Brittany Christine Knepp; Michael Joseph D’Andrea and Eden Lynn Holland; Lee Miller Walter and Yolanda Jean Bliss; Jacob Edward Dale and Bethany Dawn Hunt; Wayne Douglas Spencer and Shannon M. Smith; and Nicholas John Rebar and Skylar Bree Machon Peters.