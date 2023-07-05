Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow has announced the names of couples who applied for marriage licenses during the month of June.
They are: Troy Edward Braddock and Meghan Anne Shaffer; Charles Paul Kanouff and Kerri Kay Kanouff; Eric Edward White and Sydney Denae Swales; Dustin Adam Smith and Aimie Lee Nestlerode; and Daniel Peter Stauffer and Nikol Hannah Chew.
Patrick Lee Shive and Elaine M. Hanslovan; Ervin J. Hoststetler and Mary J. Hershberger; Jacob Thomas Love and Kimberly Renee Chesky; Patrick Martin Wise and Jordan Leigh Ball; and Shawn Michael LaBorde and Courtney Michelle Curley.
Chayton Brian Wakefield and Patricia Louise Bell; Travis Aaron Schwentner and Andrea Marie Rhodes; Barry Lynn Kephart Jr. and Olivia Irene McChesney; Austin Robert Seymour and Sarah Louise Zabinski; and Melvin W. Yoder and MaryAnn A. Byler.
Scott Daniel Walton and Nicole Ann Ohara; Christopher Michael Palmer and Kristen Elizabeth Snyder; Michael Vincent Garito and Leann Renee Lawhead; Zachary Edward Vandervort and Lillian Julia Lee; and Evan Jonathan Amitrone and Sarah Joyce Confer.
Dewey E. Exley and Terri A. Brown; William John Hudson and Nikkita Marie Blake; Shawn Michael Hultman and Kristyn Davina Thompson; Benjamin Christopher Boisvert and Susan Lorraine Kaiser; and Patrick Joseph Branton and Heather Lynn Maines.
Harvey R. Mitchell and Linda L. Kovalick; Devin Andrew Carns and Kayleigh Reagan MacTavish; Steven Donald Hunt and Angela Marie Opaliski; Brian William Barr and Amy Lucille Geist; and Anthony Wayne Ogden and Lori Ann Lowe.
Dennis Joseph O’Donnell and Khelsey Rose Daisher; Andrew Michael Popyack and Mary Kathryn Stodart Hughes; Quentin Isaac Neff and Robyn Leigh McBride; Tyler Daniel Wallace and MiKayla Marie Blank; and John Monroe Stephens and Abby Marie Williams.
Albert Dale Stephenson III and Hannah Rose Switala; Kyle Michael Logan and Donna Marie Patton; Andrew James Glover and Sherrie Ann Gasker; and Joseph Eugene Kendrick and Michelle A. Elrod.