Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene E. Inlow has announced the list of applicants for marriage licenses in the month of December.
They are: Kurtis Eugene Garris and Melanie Justine Runyon; Kingsley Oruro Tieku and Mary Rebecca Jane Chavez; Dylan Michael Panaro and Samantha Carolyn Ticknor; and Michael James Garito and Tara Lee Hubler.
Joel S. Simbeck and Maria Mercedes Posada; Dennis L. Dunsworth and Ginger L. McCracken; Ande D. Braid and Joelle R. Wyatt; and Mathue Aaron Davis and Kaitlyn Rose Wayne.
Thomas L. Hoyt and Candace S. Wisor; Travis Michael Lennon and Karly Dayle Davis; Storm Cloud Beer and Autumn Brook Hock; and Martin Hernandez III and Yadannah D. Benites.
Michael J.F. Vandyke and Joann D. Smeal; Shane Curtis Smeal and Megan Marie Wolfe; and Cesar Alexis Morales Sr. and Tasliyma A. Goodman.